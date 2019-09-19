White Pine Capital Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $440,285 as Market Value Declined; As Church Dwight Co (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Raised Holding by $816,432

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 166,562 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Church Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 11,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 81,333 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, up from 70,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Church Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 278,872 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares to 10,936 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 84,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,785 are owned by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 472,790 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 15,104 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd reported 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.18% or 114,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.24M shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,126 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tortoise Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,584 shares. Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,947 shares. Mufg Americas has 127,655 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 7,105 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 763,360 shares. Citizens Northern invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3,885 shares to 41,555 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,630 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715 on Monday, September 16. 704 shares were bought by Price Penry W, worth $49,989 on Monday, September 16. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16.

