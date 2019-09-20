White Pine Capital Has Cut Ambarella (AMBA) Stake; Clearway Energy Class C (CWEN) Sellers Decreased By 13.41% Their Shorts

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 44.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,685 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 11,965 shares with $528,000 value, down from 21,650 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 271,516 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 125,772 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 58,569 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 143,370 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,691 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 5,862 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 143,253 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 615,876 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 690,809 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 1,781 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Morgan Stanley owns 1.51 million shares. 11,965 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd. Baillie Gifford & Commerce holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 394,204 shares.

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ambarella Surges On Q2 Revenue Beat, Despite Concerns Around China Customers – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Ambarella (AMBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ambarella (AMBA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambarella, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -10.84% below currents $64.68 stock price. Ambarella had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, August 30.