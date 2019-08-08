White Pine Capital Has Boosted Its Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Stake by $422,875; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 603,643 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 401,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 316,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.38M market cap company. The stock increased 6.56% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 313 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS NOMINATES 6 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS NOTIFIED INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS THAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH INFUSYSTEM TO ACQUIRE INFUSYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM COO JAN SKONIECZNY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 28; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Rev $18.9M; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q Rev $16.5M; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM NAMES GREG SCHULTE CFO; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS INTERESTED IN TALKS ON DEAL TO BUY CO; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q EPS 1c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 7.23 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 42,726 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 17,517 were accumulated by Scotia. D E Shaw Inc reported 1.70 million shares. Cap Fund owns 89,061 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.74% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glenmede Na stated it has 693,790 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.11% or 19,150 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP holds 0.99% or 763,109 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 41,524 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares to 477,113 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co accumulated 313,892 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 19,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 36,365 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 831 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Panagora Asset Management owns 5,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd holds 0% or 46,642 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Ltd Co has invested 5.99% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Lsv Asset Management invested in 39,900 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 673,493 shares. Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.01% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Weber Alan W has invested 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $195,877 activity. The insider Shuda Scott bought 11,224 shares worth $49,065. Sansone Christopher R. bought $109,033 worth of stock.