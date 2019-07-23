White Pine Capital Decreased Stake in Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) as Shares Were Volatile; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $202.36. About 13.24 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SECURITY CHIEF IS SAID TO LEAVE AFTER CLASHES: NYT; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s Facebook account suspended; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,507 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney Commerce reported 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Inc invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 14,758 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cryder Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 659,414 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waters Parkerson And Llc has 2.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 167,670 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,580 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Primecap Com Ca holds 128,400 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300,176 shares stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 19,026 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 557,931 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc holds 0% or 94,344 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 44,100 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 400 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc owns 12,547 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 33,885 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 1,000 shares. Peddock Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,282 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.13% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 54,163 shares. 13,335 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).