White Pine Capital Decreased Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $2.58 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Northstar Group Has Boosted Stake by $344,284

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 41,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 105,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love eHealth (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “eHealth, Inc. Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in Australia With P2 Group Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 59,954 shares. Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hawk Ridge Cap LP accumulated 38,362 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,455 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 401,400 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 10,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Oberweis Asset Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has 511,650 shares for 5.57% of their portfolio. 43,951 are owned by Eam. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 6,180 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1.18M are held by Orbimed Limited Liability Com.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares to 94,186 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contrarius Investment Management has 1.08 million shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 778 shares. 110,734 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 45,998 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Finance. The Georgia-based Voya Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc invested in 0.2% or 122,732 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Llc reported 8,213 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 38,070 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 220,000 were accumulated by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. Regis Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 26,928 shares.