White Pine Capital Cut Stake in Pixelworks (PXLW) as Market Value Declined; Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its Stake in Entegris (ENTG) as Share Price Rose

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.22M market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.1865 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9865. About 198,374 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW)

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.37 million, down from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 199,686 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 26.19 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

