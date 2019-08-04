White Pine Capital Cut Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake by $396,910 as Valuation Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 165,150 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- SamsTM TCM, Catalog No. 15747 The Sarns” TCM is indicated for controlling and; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Incessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: VitamIn and oXygen Interventions and Cardiovascular Events (VIXIE)

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Stryker (SYK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 33,363 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Prudential Financial reported 213,885 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 216,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,781 shares. Perkins Inc accumulated 2.03% or 79,650 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 19,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 21,356 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited owns 48,739 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.17% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 63,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 101,133 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 67,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 144,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has 59,883 shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 278.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 108,568 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 311,743 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com holds 27,889 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. 42,841 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Bryn Mawr has 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 62,327 shares. Iberiabank reported 1.05% stake. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 67,934 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc holds 11,094 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 541,720 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 0.34% or 7,501 shares in its portfolio. Cape Ann National Bank accumulated 11,491 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gp Llc holds 0.98% or 22,083 shares. Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability Co reported 35,812 shares stake. Assetmark reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).