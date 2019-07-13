White Pine Capital Boosted General Mills (GIS) Stake; Citizens & Northern (CZNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.53

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 29 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 19 cut down and sold their holdings in Citizens & Northern Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.53 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citizens & Northern Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 19 New Position: 10.

White Pine Capital Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 299.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 20,855 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 27,820 shares with $1.44M value, up from 6,965 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 3,763 shares to 33,580 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 28,550 shares and now owns 117,755 shares. Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 10,826 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) has risen 20.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC); 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days

Citizens & Northern Corp holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation for 253,155 shares. Park Circle Co owns 40,000 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 42,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,060 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $64,936 activity.