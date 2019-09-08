White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Valuation Rose While London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed by $3.97 Million Its Position; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.27 Million as Valuation Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 4,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 76,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.09M, down from 81,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.01. About 27,932 shares traded or 50.54% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table)

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peter Carlson Elected To The White Mountains Board – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 5,644 shares to 190,387 shares, valued at $116.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Elkhorn Partners Partnership owns 26,838 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 7,820 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% or 652 shares. 399 were reported by Roundview Ltd Liability Com. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,354 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 4,095 are held by Brown Advisory. Argent Tru has invested 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Boston reported 0.21% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust invested 0.06% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 997 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 249,606 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.