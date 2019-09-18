White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Rose While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $54.02 Million; Share Price Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.71. About 19,582 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.68. About 177 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 164,923 shares stake. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 33 shares. 379 are held by Argent Trust. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 22,367 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 156 shares. Fenimore Asset invested in 22,251 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 754 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 548 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0.12% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Ubs Asset Americas holds 4,442 shares. Schaller Invest holds 1.11% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,400 shares. Markston Int Limited Co stated it has 190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 14,105 shares. Atlanta Capital Communication L L C reported 0.45% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 8,972 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kudu Investment Management Acquires Minority Stake In Wealth Manager First Long Island Investors – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peter Carlson Elected To The White Mountains Board – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $282.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco accumulated 1.97 million shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd invested in 1.79 million shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,035 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 1.67M shares. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 0.05% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Security Tru reported 1,150 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc reported 18,916 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 223,231 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 26,076 shares. Next Financial Grp has 1,834 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citigroup has 24,014 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.