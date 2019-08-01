White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Price Rose While Nuance Investments Lowered Its Position by $2.18 Million; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position Held by Aristeia Capital Llc

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.08. About 23,306 shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 1.82 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.06 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 90,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has 29,443 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Roundview Limited Liability Corp stated it has 399 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 976 shares. Amer Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 13,614 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 5,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 1,080 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 3,376 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1 shares. 2,163 are owned by Ajo L P. Cove Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cannell Peter B And Co invested in 38,526 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 41,209 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 1,041 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Century Companies Inc invested in 0.03% or 516,623 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,605 shares. Qs Investors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 119,815 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 13,172 shares. Route One Lp holds 2.11M shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Fund Management Sa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 8 shares stake. Amp Cap Limited invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 83,919 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 6,793 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,032 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

