White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 32,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.24M, down from 82,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,454 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,247 shares to 4,543 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 34,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $232.99M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 208 shares. Citizens Northern has invested 0.73% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 45,214 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Old Natl Commercial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 16,977 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 24,331 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 125,556 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc reported 18,412 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 1.47% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 128,256 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement stated it has 46,563 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 22,775 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 256,058 shares to 296,267 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru owns 256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company invested in 788 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cove Street Capital Ltd invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset reported 13,073 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,354 shares. Scout Invests, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,542 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0.05% or 7,820 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.36% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 65,749 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “David Tanner Elected To The White Mountains Board – PR Newswire” on August 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Kudu Investment Management Acquires Minority Stake In Wealth Manager First Long Island Investors – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.