White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million; Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 61.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 43,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 114,263 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 70,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1078.62. About 15,142 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MediaAlpha To Sell Significant Minority Stake To Insignia Capital – PRNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,317 shares. 283 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 598 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Prospector Prns Limited Com invested in 0.79% or 5,633 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 0.45% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.07% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 43 shares. 6,242 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.15% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Roundview Capital Limited, New Jersey-based fund reported 401 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,168 shares to 27,806 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,842 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.