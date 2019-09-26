White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Citigroup Decreased Its Holding by $319,573 as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Ariel Investments Increased Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 56,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 950,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.35 million, up from 893,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 313 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 4,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 4,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $7.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.6. About 24,755 shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 683,069 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 1.12 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc has 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Ridge Investment Management accumulated 26,634 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt owns 5,039 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Field & Main Commercial Bank invested in 21,581 shares or 2.76% of the stock. 47,475 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Llc. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 2,753 shares. S R Schill Assocs stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,254 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 7.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lsv Asset Management holds 1.44% or 6.45 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 833,484 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,099 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1.23M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 78,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,924 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt has 0.62% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Citigroup holds 4,011 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 22,367 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 1 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt has invested 0.8% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 200 shares stake. Aperio Limited Com stated it has 6,232 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Limited holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 465 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 34,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 408 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 0.03% or 199 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 45,382 shares to 59,846 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 3.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL).