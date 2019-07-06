White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Share Value Rose While Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.60 Million; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.87 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.5. About 15,656 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 208,898 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,622 shares to 101,784 shares, valued at $177.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. $301,491 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was sold by Degnan Steven Scott on Monday, January 28. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.71M for 8.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.