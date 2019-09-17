White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Value Rose While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake; As Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Valuation Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1071.88. About 9,536 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 5.81 million shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 156 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Smithfield Tru holds 226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Charles Schwab Invest holds 15,457 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 21,102 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 0.5% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 4,607 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,207 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP holds 462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 5,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 1,000 shares.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kudu Investment Management Acquires Minority Stake In Wealth Manager First Long Island Investors – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sequential Brands Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, PetIQ, Black Stone Minerals, Second Sight Medical Products, and USA Truck â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 30,633 shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 1.79M shares. 2.55 million are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 8,711 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0% or 298 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 145 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 57,979 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability owns 26,487 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.15% or 58,016 shares in its portfolio. Hills Retail Bank And Tru Communications has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Caxton Lp holds 24,051 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 2,265 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 10,350 shares.