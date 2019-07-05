White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Moab Capital Partners Boosted Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1053.65. About 7,946 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $187.77. About 351,492 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Mgmt owns 665 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 4,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 5,387 shares. 33,427 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,050 shares. Amg National Tru Commercial Bank holds 1,092 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 256 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has 0.72% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 119,390 shares. Pecaut And has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Earnest Ltd has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates has invested 8.08% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 9,070 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 55,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

