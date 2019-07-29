White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Wallace Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Financial Advantage Has Raised Position in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $1.73 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.39. About 12,031 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,067 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 70,277 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Personal Fincl Serv invested in 0.01% or 2,169 shares. 10.84M are held by Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership. Riverhead Mngmt accumulated 28,912 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.09% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 148 shares. Mackenzie holds 1.23 million shares. Mariner Llc owns 15,327 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 18,553 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Intrepid Cap Mgmt reported 137,750 shares stake.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Dirt-Cheap Apparel Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Noblr, Inc. – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.