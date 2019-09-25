White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Credit Capital Investments Stake in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1089.85. About 14,967 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 159,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 548,132 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 138.46% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $4.91M for 137.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -171.43% EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 125,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.