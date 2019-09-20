White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $875,672

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 77.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 6,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 8,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $1085. About 16,459 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

