White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose; Hap Trading Holds Position in Spark Therapeutics (Call) (ONCE)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.88. About 20,123 shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) (ONCE) by 433.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, up from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 1.45M shares traded or 253.98% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Week Ahead: New Highs Look Possible, But Risks Remain – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is BancFirst Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Hot Retail Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Aggressive Entrance Into The Subscription Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Lc Il has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 4,069 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs accumulated 52,500 shares. Amg Tru State Bank owns 5,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 241 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 622,467 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,037 shares. Opus Point Prns Limited Liability holds 1.47% or 9,699 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr reported 1.41% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Citadel Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 632,176 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Tig Advsr Limited Com has invested 2.65% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWW) by 309,700 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 87,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Noblr, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 20 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0% or 3 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 441 shares. Brandes Prtn Lp holds 1,055 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,729 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest holds 0% or 8 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.07% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 653 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 12,983 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 24,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,454 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc reported 83 shares.