White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Both White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 928 4.37 N/A 65.48 14.50 W. R. Berkley Corporation 57 1.58 N/A 2.98 20.69

Demonstrates White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. W. R. Berkley Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.45 beta. W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively W. R. Berkley Corporation has an average target price of $56, with potential downside of -16.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and W. R. Berkley Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 64.7%. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats W. R. Berkley Corporation.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.