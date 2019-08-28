White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 982 4.32 N/A 65.48 16.43 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $1, while its potential upside is 99.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 53.7%. 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.