White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Both White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 1,000 4.42 N/A 65.48 16.43 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 85 8.40 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 83.9%. Insiders held 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.