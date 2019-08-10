White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Reaches $1093.91 High on Aug, 10; Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

The stock of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $1137.67 target or 4.00% above today’s $1093.91 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.44 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1137.67 PT is reached, the company will be worth $137.40 million more. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1093.91. About 17,507 shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Friday, March 8 report. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. See Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) latest ratings:

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity. Tanner David Allen also bought $459,223 worth of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Reinhart Prtnrs has invested 3.45% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Century Companies holds 0.01% or 13,614 shares in its portfolio. 505 were accumulated by Fragasso Grp. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Starr Interest invested in 3,092 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Dean Capital Mngmt holds 1.95% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,252 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 26,440 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Co invested 1.38% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 81,312 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3,011 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,080 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 1.10M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington Stores trickles lower after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Climbing on Thursday – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 12,137 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca has 33,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.1% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 2.13 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Nj stated it has 0.53% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 18,417 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Landscape Capital holds 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 5,777 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). State Street Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 1,892 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Lazard Asset Management Llc has 75,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 2,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.77M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 89,329 are owned by Raymond James Associates. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).