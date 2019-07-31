White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Reaches $1076.00 52-Week High; Renaissance Ipo Etf (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shorts Raised By 623.08%

Renaissance Ipo Etf (NYSEARCA:IPO) had an increase of 623.08% in short interest. IPO’s SI was 9,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 623.08% from 1,300 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Renaissance Ipo Etf (NYSEARCA:IPO)’s short sellers to cover IPO’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 181,284 shares traded or 254.90% up from the average. Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) has risen 6.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.02% the S&P500.

The stock of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) hit a new 52-week high and has $1140.56 target or 6.00% above today’s $1076.00 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.38 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $1140.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $202.68M more. The stock increased 0.47% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $1076. About 18,609 shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.