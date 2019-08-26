White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Is At $1060.00 Formed Wedge; Gty Technology Holdings (GTYH) Shorts Increased By 17.02%

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) had an increase of 17.02% in short interest. GTYH’s SI was 433,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.02% from 370,100 shares previously. With 206,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s short sellers to cover GTYH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 27,344 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) formed wedge up with $1091.80 target or 3.00% above today’s $1060.00 share price. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $1060. About 3,264 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

More notable recent GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “GTY Technology Holdings Provides Details for Q2 Earnings Call – Financial Post” published on August 07, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “GTY Technology Innovation Update Demonstrates Product Momentum – Financial Post” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “GTY Technology (GTYH) Reports Q2 Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $324.93 million.