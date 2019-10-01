White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Forms $1080.00 Double Top; Pledger & Co (OPY)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) formed double top with $1155.60 target or 7.00% above today’s $1080.00 share price. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1080. About 24,844 shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Pledger & Co Inc (OPY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 41 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pledger & Co Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.63 million shares, down from 5.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pledger & Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $386.45 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.

More notable recent Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 73,850 shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has declined 1.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.