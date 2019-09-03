White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Comparing side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 986 4.41 N/A 65.48 16.43 Palomar Holdings Inc. 25 13.41 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Palomar Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 17.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Palomar Holdings Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.