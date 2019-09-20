White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Contrasting side by side

Both White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 998 4.46 N/A 65.48 16.43 First American Financial Corporation 55 1.14 N/A 4.48 12.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation. First American Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First American Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. First American Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of First American Financial Corporation is $70, which is potential 19.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares. 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than First American Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats First American Financial Corporation.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.