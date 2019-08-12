White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Comparison side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 966 4.52 N/A 65.48 16.43 Everest Re Group Ltd. 235 1.33 N/A 5.87 42.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus target price is $243, while its potential downside is -3.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 97.4% respectively. 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Everest Re Group Ltd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.