White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Contrasting side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 944 4.34 N/A 65.48 14.50 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 33 1.13 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.45 beta indicates that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EMC Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 82%. Insiders held 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.