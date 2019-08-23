White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 977 4.46 N/A 65.48 16.43 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.21 N/A 3.67 18.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is currently more affordable than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.