White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Contrasting side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 928 4.34 N/A 65.48 14.50 Amerisafe Inc. 59 3.25 N/A 3.88 15.54

Table 1 demonstrates White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Amerisafe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amerisafe Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Amerisafe Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Amerisafe Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amerisafe Inc. has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Amerisafe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amerisafe Inc.’s potential upside is 9.15% and its average price target is $70.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71% Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was more bullish than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Amerisafe Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.