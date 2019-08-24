White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Contrasting side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 979 4.38 N/A 65.48 16.43 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.