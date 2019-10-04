White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Contrasting side by side

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 1,073 -1.40 3.06M 65.48 16.43 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 1.85M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 285,213.63% 6.4% 5.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 38,046,272.49% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.