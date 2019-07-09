White Elm Capital Upped Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $1.69 Million; As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $25.93 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 375,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, down from 14.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 1.69M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 945,261 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 24.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Covington Capital Management has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tctc Hldgs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 4,541 shares. Chickasaw Management Limited Liability holds 1.6% or 949,380 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 21,700 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 771,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,389 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 229,650 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Co stated it has 65 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd owns 13,050 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division stated it has 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cohen Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 11,714 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,432 shares in its portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares to 6.36M shares, valued at $285.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA).

