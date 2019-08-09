White Elm Capital Upped Its Holding in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) by $1.36 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Covington Capital Management Cut Position by $1.77 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 224,818 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 9,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 27,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.13 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 152,426 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 46,710 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 8,290 shares. 55,835 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Pnc Services Gp holds 0.01% or 429,963 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 9,760 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Invesco Ltd stated it has 636,946 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 87,970 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 369,145 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 9,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 328,546 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares to 128,785 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,561 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,807 shares to 49,625 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 3,814 shares. 18,087 are owned by Oakbrook Lc. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 28,571 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.26% or 1.01 million shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.51% or 100,230 shares. Dean Inv Assocs, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,218 shares. Cannell Peter B & Commerce Inc reported 148,642 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 9,881 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 955,200 shares. Scopus Asset LP has 0.9% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 170,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 7,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

