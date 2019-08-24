White Elm Capital Upped Its Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Share Value Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Stake by $930,545

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 299,103 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 201,917 shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 17,320 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 26,512 shares. Personal Advisors Corp accumulated 118,635 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alps holds 27,715 shares. Yorktown Research holds 0.1% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 16,460 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 60,964 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Guinness Asset Management invested in 8,420 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 20,481 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 3,359 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 19 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.92M shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 748,864 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 47,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Limited Company has 37,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 705,918 shares. 55,835 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 225,949 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc owns 312,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Qs Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 140,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,760 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 174,721 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 369,145 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Be Disappointed With Their 20% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Reports Q1 Loss of $4.06, Revenues Beat; Offers FY20 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.