White Elm Capital Upped Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ally Financial Lowered Its Position

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 2.88M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). North Star Investment Mgmt owns 17,242 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cobblestone Ltd Com New York holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,414 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 25,826 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 9,197 shares. Hanson & Doremus stated it has 427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 8,090 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Choate Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Richard C Young invested in 1.13% or 66,797 shares. Kings Point Capital stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 14,941 were reported by Palladium Prtnrs Lc. Marathon Mgmt holds 2,787 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Company Pa accumulated 21,904 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Markel Corp holds 114,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares to 39,464 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vector Group: The 16% Dividend Yield Trap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Investment House Ltd holds 6,205 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Comm owns 2,950 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,981 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 236,247 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 2,776 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 24,071 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 379,173 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cornerstone Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 3,240 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intact Investment Mgmt reported 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.13 million for 399.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Etf (IBB).