White Elm Capital Upped Citigroup (C) Stake; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Increased Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 6,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 547,928 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Ltd has 1.27M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Lc holds 1.13% or 278,969 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 766,772 shares. Fosun International Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Tru Communication holds 4,795 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability has 1,524 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 622,140 shares. Terril Brothers Inc holds 326,953 shares. 5,442 are held by Montgomery Mgmt. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 3,385 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 5,612 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,219 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 136,850 shares to 295,652 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,744 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

