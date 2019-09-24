White Elm Capital Upped By $6.66 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Tobam Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 77.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 85,440 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 196,340 shares with $15.42M value, up from 110,900 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 5.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Tobam increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 16,813 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Tobam holds 237,539 shares with $48.66 million value, up from 220,726 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $111.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $228.13. About 1.55 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares with value of $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.56% above currents $71.64 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 0.89% above currents $228.13 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

