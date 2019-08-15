White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $3.67 Million as Stock Rose; Elk Creek Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 121,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 501,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 380,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 6.03 million shares traded or 132.62% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $539.05. About 357,401 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 91,131 shares to 604,741 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 227,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,863 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis’ rubraca tablets for women now available in Germany; shares are up 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Give Up On Clovis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis Oncology beats Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis up 1% on new Rubraca data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,929 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Farallon Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 600,000 shares. Hap Trading Llc stated it has 0.04% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,578 shares. C World Wide Grp Inc A S stated it has 63,530 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 370,840 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 68,897 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 675,070 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Millennium Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 29,927 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0% or 100 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc accumulated 0.29% or 2,370 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 4,541 shares stake. Axa accumulated 15,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Advisors has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 34,021 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 340,244 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Jmg Fincl Group Inc has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 193 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Mariner Lc owns 1,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Lc has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Smithfield holds 0.01% or 295 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,621 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).