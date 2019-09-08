White Elm Capital Raised Stake in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) by $1.36 Million; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.44 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 4.34M shares traded or 1208.90% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 72,322 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 107,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 2.93M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyson’s Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $660.62 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Incorporated holds 4,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 17,066 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amica Retiree invested in 1,517 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 57,440 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 0% or 7,694 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hallmark Management reported 0.08% stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 34,605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd stated it has 15,664 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 6,566 were reported by Farmers Com. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability stated it has 41,416 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.07% or 251,718 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Ontario Teachers’ sells Infiltrator Water Technologies for $1.08 bln – PE Hub” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 38,823 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Limited has invested 0.86% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 140,450 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 106,147 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 72,900 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon has 703,988 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 489,747 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 26,303 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co reported 505,162 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Amer Intl Group accumulated 23,085 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 9,867 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 225,949 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,561 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.