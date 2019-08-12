White Elm Capital Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Stock Price Declined While Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.94 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 831,644 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Strs Ohio holds 20,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 0.02% or 3,160 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 621,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 79,938 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.15% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 109,609 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 26,056 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 971,031 were reported by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 282 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 502,597 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sigma Planning invested in 4,115 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,464 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 235,570 shares. First Eagle Limited Liability Corporation has 2.81% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Plante Moran Financial holds 0.09% or 3,465 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorp Co stated it has 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 19,915 shares. First Financial Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,082 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America owns 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,597 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors holds 1.89% or 49,189 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 15,807 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 1.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cumberland Prtnrs owns 99,170 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.05% or 59,701 shares in its portfolio.