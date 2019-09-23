White Elm Capital Raised Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.67 Million as Share Price Declined; Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 544,268 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $210.21. About 533,947 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares to 255,429 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 16,401 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goelzer Invest Management Inc holds 9,058 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 56,393 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 326,853 shares. 3,016 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Montecito Retail Bank & reported 1,112 shares stake. 9,895 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 3,110 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 36,498 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 6,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 8,945 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 1.02M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares to 726,333 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 160,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). International Grp reported 499,355 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 134,000 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr has invested 3.85% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Legal And General Gru Pcl reported 1.51M shares. Parsec Financial accumulated 22,900 shares. Essex Financial reported 9,800 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 18,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 5.88 million shares. Hendershot Inc holds 2.66% or 329,252 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 48 shares.