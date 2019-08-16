White Elm Capital Position in Citigroup (C) Has Raised by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Iberiabank Has Lifted Holding by $942,553 as Stock Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 5.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 42,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 460,569 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

