White Elm Capital Maintains Position in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Blair William & Company Lifted Stake by $1.73 Million

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,381 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.94 million, up from 283,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $216.73. About 233,061 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 81,679 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 12,064 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,338 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 12,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 9,867 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 49,305 shares. 30,467 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 55,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 636,946 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 53,239 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 48,215 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 3,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 434,859 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,695 shares.