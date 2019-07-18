White Elm Capital Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Share Price Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose While Iszo Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $20.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1971.36. About 955,218 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 349,979 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Co invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford & Assocs holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,667 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Mgmt reported 95 shares stake. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 139 shares. Osborne Prns Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 236 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 1,647 shares. Lpl Financial Llc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,333 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtn Ltd. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 2,545 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 4,197 shares. First Bancorporation has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tremblant Grp owns 44,756 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Guild Inv Management invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure Finance Advisors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 760 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.34 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 6,850 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 196,005 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 219,052 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 25,517 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 2,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 47,325 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Pier Limited Co holds 154,132 shares. 21,294 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 3,325 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Advisors has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 61,639 shares. Bogle Investment Management Lp De holds 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 10,128 shares. Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 45,144 shares.

