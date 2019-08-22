White Elm Capital Lowered Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $1.71 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 39,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 46,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 434,511 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 70.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 1.00 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comdata Launches National Tire Discount Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 298,624 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 773 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,914 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,598 shares. Atria Investments Lc owns 2,756 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,781 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,095 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 85,929 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 0.02% stake. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company holds 11,447 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,618 shares to 75,601 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 374,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13M for 8.88 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.86% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 34,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 7,614 shares. American International Gru Inc reported 68,088 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 7.82 million shares. New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 6,200 shares. Us State Bank De owns 16,799 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,677 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 61,728 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 170,978 shares. Scout holds 0.36% or 148,891 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv invested 0.36% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.41% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,937 shares.